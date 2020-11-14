KuroKy, German Dota player, active again with Nigma team

Cairo (AP) – German Dota Kuro “KuroKy” star Salehi Takhasomi is back in the active squad of the Nigma squad after a hiatus of almost five months. The 28-year-old from Berlin has been suffering from a chronic injury for some time.

“I have had arm and hand problems for several years. It’s because I used to play a lot of dota without really taking a break and sorting it out, ”KuroKy said in a video posted by Team Nigma. “I have been on the mend for a few months and feel better every day.”

World champion Dota 2017 has said he wants to return to professional competition in the Epic League. He also spoke about plans to expand Team Nigma to other esports titles.