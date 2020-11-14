WhatsApp Beta receives new Unicode 13.1 emojis and prepares for the arrival of “Ler Mais Tarde”

WhatsApp beta channel users are getting messaging app version 2.20.206.11 this week, which brings some interesting news. The first of these, and which is already accessible to everyone, is the addition of the new emojis launched with Unicode 13.1, the global standard for communication symbols in writing systems.

Unicode was recently updated, with its new emojis already featured on Android and iOS, now making their debut on WhatsApp. In total, we have 115 new symbols including variations. Among them, it is possible to name the seal, the ninja, the feather, the realistic lung, the realistic heart, the olive, the cockroach, the turtle, the piston, the accordion and many others.

Another new feature, which should only be implemented in future versions, is the replacement of the “Archived Discussions” section with the new “Read More Later” section. The archived chats feature has been tested for a few months as part of WhatsApp’s vacation mode, now called “Skip archived chats”, which is also in the testing character.

Ler Mais Tarde retains the functionality of its predecessor function, but makes some improvements. According to the WABetaInfo website, no archived chat notification will be issued when new messages arrive, which can be undone by unarchiving a conversation. A persistent section will also be displayed at the top of the conversations list, through which you can access archived messages.

The new version of WhatsApp Beta is now available for Android and iOS and is being released gradually, so it may take some time for you to receive the update. It should also be remembered that it is necessary to be registered in the beta program of the application to have access to the news.