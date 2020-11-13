Bayern basketball players win against Valencia

Munich (dpa) – The basketball players of FC Bayern Munich celebrated their sixth victory in the eighth Euroleague match and thus took second place in the table.

Coach Andrea Trinchieri’s team won the best game against Valencia’s previous fourth basket with 90:79 (37:39). Vladimir Lucic was the hosts’ best pitcher with 22 points. Additionally, Paul Zipser (20), Jajuan Johnson (17) and Malcolm Thomas (11) each scored double digits in the Audi Dome. For the guests, who slipped to sixth place due to the loss, Klemen Prepelic got 18 points.

Under the eyes of Bayern Honorary President Uli Hoeneß, the hosts turned the gap between the breaks into a comfortable lead in the third and especially the fourth quarter. After the show of strength, which was particularly evident during the 28:19 final push in the last quarter, the ex-champion is already challenged Sunday in the Bundesliga to the Fraport Skyliners in Frankfurt, before the next Euroleague match in Efes Istanbul scheduled for Tuesday.