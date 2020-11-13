5G in Brazil: Oi InfraCo to participate in auction to expand wireless broadband service

While waiting for the auction, the telecommunications companies are preparing and unveiling their plans for the event. The youngest to express an interest in purchasing frequencies is Oi itself, more precisely InfraCo, the operator’s fiber internet division. The information comes from Oi CEO Rodrigo Abreu, who today released third quarter 2020 financial results at a conference with analysts.

Abreu confirmed that the operator is planning to participate in the auction to accelerate the expansion of InfraCo’s services through wireless broadband technology, or fixed wireless access (FWA). FWA uses the 5G connection to provide a broadband Internet connection remotely, using a landline modem. Its biggest advantage is being able to provide internet services to remote areas, which is also being investigated by TIM.

Also at the conference, the CEO confirmed that Oi is expected to maintain investments in its mobile division until the sale is finalized, in the second quarter of 2021. However, the bulk of the company’s capital, around 70% , will be headed by InfraCo. The executive also pointed out that the strategy of focusing on fixed broadband has brought positive results for Oi, even though mobile phone services have not disappointed.