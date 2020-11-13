Xbox Series S and X are responsible for the biggest sales opening of a Microsoft console

Microsoft is very happy with the first issues of the Xbox Series S and X. The consoles have arrived alongside the global launch here in Brazil, and next week testing of the on-demand game service xCloud will begin.

In an announcement this week, the Redmond giant confirmed that the current generation of consoles have achieved the most expressive sales figures in Xbox console history. It didn’t get into the numbers, but stepping into the current generation with shipments to consumers that surpass all previous generations is certainly quite satisfying.

The company also noted that the Xbox series is responsible for the increased adoption of new players compared to the Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. In other words, the new gaming device was the one that caught the attention of competitive gamers the most, or else best able to attract an audience that was previously unaware of it, at least within the Microsoft ecosystem. .

Game Pass information? We have! The company has promoted a number of improvements to its game subscription service, and the public has responded well: of all gamers who already own an Xbox Series, 70% have already placed a Game Pass membership on the device. .

Thanks to huge backward compatibility that includes all Xbox releases already, at least 3,594 different games have already been used on the Xbox Series S and X.

Keep in mind that the new Microsoft consoles were involved in fake news aimed at lowering the company’s reputation in this launch phase. Some users used vaporizers in video games, implying that the cooling system was unable to keep it functional in heavy-duty tasks.

Have you bought your Xbox Series or are you waiting for your PS5 to arrive? Tell us in the comments!