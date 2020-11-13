With Uruguay x Brazil! Turner Reaches New Deal To Pass Qualifiers In EI Plus

Earlier on Friday (13), Turner and Mediapro struck a new deal for the transmission of the third and fourth rounds of eight teams in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The matches will be broadcast live on the EI Plus streaming platform, with narration in Portuguese. The companies had already signed a similar partnership for the first two rounds of the competition.

The agreement states that Turner will not have to pay for the games, but part of the amount collected with the new subscriptions will be transferred to Mediapro. The company holding the rights has not entered into an agreement with any Brazilian television station.

Globo was one of the interested parties, but wanted to close only for the matches of the Brazilian team as a visitor, which was not interesting for the Spanish company – who preferred to market the package with all the games.

In all, the national teams whose matches will be featured on the service are: Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Chile and Bolivia. This means that the Uruguay vs Brazil match, scheduled for the night of next Tuesday and valid for the fourth round, will be played exclusively – so far – by EI Plus.

The broadcasts have already started this Friday afternoon, with Uruguay’s away victory over Colombia. EI Plus can be accessed on the official website or through mobile apps – download links are on the map below the text.

