Senior Golf Langer Sets Masters Records

Augusta (AP) – German golf idol Bernhard Langer set an 84th Masters record after a strong start and made the cup as the oldest player in tournament history.

The 63-year-old Anhausen required a total of 141 strokes for his first two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club and by the end of day two he was tied for 27th. “I don’t know what the secret is either. I love the place and have had good results here, ”Langer told Sky.

When the second round was prematurely canceled due to dark on Friday night, four golfers were in the lead with 135 strokes: two Americans Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, Mexican Abraham Ancer and Australia’s Cameron Smith. Defending champion Tiger Woods finished 22nd after playing ten holes.

Friday morning, Langer had finished the opening round which had been called off the day before with 68 strokes and thus set his personal best. In his 36 Masters opening rounds before that, he was only able to achieve this result in 1993 – the year of his second Masters triumph. In the second round of the traditional tournament, the oldest participant in the field needed 73 strokes.

Langer, who has run from victory to victory on the US Seniors Tour for more than a decade, knows the par 72 course at Magnolia Lane like no other. The 1985 and 1993 Masters champion played all of his experience with six birdies in his first round. In the second round, the veteran managed five bogeys, but it was enough for the jump into the weekend, replacing Tommy Aaron as the oldest player. The American was also 63 in 2000, but a few days younger than Langer.

The Masters has been moved from April to November due to the corona pandemic. Spectators are not allowed on the golf course this year due to hygiene measures.