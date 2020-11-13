Microsoft News and Bing Beta for Android are redesigned with several new features

A little over a month after reworking the visual identity of its search engine, Microsoft today began releasing a new version of Microsoft Bing for beta users on Android with a completely redesigned interface and a number of new functions. The company also revamped its News app, offering a unified information center proposal.

The new interface is significantly more modern and follows a look similar to that found in the latest versions of Microsoft Launcher. Interestingly, the two apps are essentially alike, with Bing’s background image being the only difference.

In terms of functionality, the highlight here is the arrival of several categories of resources, namely: news, games, videos, math, shopping, sports, e-sports, weather, COVID-19, translator, wallpaper, converter of unity, images and awards.

Some of them are self-explanatory, like news and translator, while others offer extremely useful tools, like math, which allow calculations to be made when drawing an equation or automatically when photographing the account, and the wallpaper, which allows the exchange. phone wallpaper almost instantly. As if that wasn’t enough, Notícias and Bing can now be set as the device’s default browser.

The changes make the Redmond giant’s applications very interesting and seem to serve as a showcase for the company’s efforts to make Bing more relevant and integrated with artificial intelligence functions. When closing the package, there are no advertisements in sight, which makes the experience quite pleasant.

The revamped versions of Microsoft News and Microsoft Bing are currently only available to users enrolled in the beta program, yet appear to be gradually being released. If you want to try it out, just go to the apps page on the Play Store, find the beta program section and sign up. As usual, the process takes a few minutes before the update is released.

