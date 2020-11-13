Galaxy A12 appears on Geekbench and has information confirmed in performance test

Since October of last year, we have seen a few rumors here related to the possible next intermediary for Samsung from South Korea, something that started with the registrations of its trade name and others of the same generation at the Trademark Office of the European Union.

Since then, some details of the new device have been seen passing here, showing that it is going to be formalized by the manufacturer, which includes the rumor that it could arrive with 64 GB of storage, the hope that the Galaxy A12 should. being. presented later this year and that it will eventually feature NFC support.

Continuing to monitor the Galaxy A12 for leaks, today we have as a novelty the passage of the device through the Geekbench performance test app, allowing us to have a little glimpse of what to expect in terms of material.

According to the post (which you can check below), the device will be another to hit the market bringing the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset (even seen on some LG and Motorola devices) combined with 3GB of RAM and Android 10 like operating system.

A curious (but not uncommon) point in this setup is the change Samsung made to the line’s setup, leaving the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 offered on the Galaxy A11 to bet on a competitor’s solution, although some specs may still be inherited from the older brother. old.

As for the test results obtained in Geekbench 5.2.5, we have the same standards as in other equivalent devices, giving a total score of 168 points in single-core and 1018 in multi-core, thus strengthening its profile for users focused on social, browsing and casual gaming networks.

As of yet, there is still no information regarding the Galaxy A12 launch but it should happen in the coming months.