LIfestyle

Cristina Ferreira launches a book called “Pra Cima de Puta”

rej November 13, 2020

Cristina Ferreira launches a book with a slightly subtle title: “Pra Cima de Puta”

The presenter unveiled her new project through her social networks.

This Friday, November 13, Cristina Ferreira announced a new project on social networks. It’s a book, called “Pra Cima de Puta”, on a black and white photograph, where she takes her hair.

“Tomorrow, at 7 pm, I am launching a project with a very specific objective. Really. More and more ”, we read Thursday on his Instagram account. The revelation was released this afternoon, with the caption: “Don’t judge the book by its cover.”

According to the magazine “Vidas”, this book should focus on the last few months, when the presenter left SIC for TVI. The post already has more than 34,700 likes on Instagram and 1,100 comments. The book is from the publisher “Contraponto” and has no publication date.

