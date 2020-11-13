Google Nest Mini celebrates first year in Brazil known to one in five people

Last Wednesday (11), Google Nest Mini celebrated its first anniversary in Brazil. And to celebrate the date, the search giant has shared a new survey on smart speaker use in the country.

According to figures released by Google, the device is already known to one in five Brazilians. In addition, 6% of the country’s inhabitants say they already have a copy at home. Over the next six months, 8% of respondents said they were interested in purchasing the product.

The company also pointed out that Nest Mini has helped people simplify their daily lives, even amid today’s tough times, with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Another data from the study reveals that searches for “home automation” on Google increased by 122% between the months of January and September 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

“In 2020, the routine has changed a lot and our house has become a school, a restaurant, an office, a space for fun and for the practice of activities generating well-being, among others. The Google Nest Mini has been with us on this journey, making appointments, listening to music, and helping to cook new recipes. “

Google

