Arrival in Brazil: Moto G 5G approved by Anatel and could be launched soon in the country

Motorola launched the Moto G 5G in early November and we now have news of it in Brazil, where it was just approved by Anatel, who even included the Moto G9 Power in their records a few days ago. This can only indicate one thing: both are expected to launch soon in Brazil. Find out all we found out about it.

The two cellphones were launched together and recording one after the other should indicate that the same thing may happen again in Brazil in the days or weeks to come. Speaking specifically of the Moto G 5G, we have the model XT2113-3, which is shown on the sheet, which will be manufactured by Flextronics, a factory based in Jaguariúna, São Paulo.

Among the details provided we have a 20W charger, a 4.700 mAh battery model KM50, in addition to the compatibility with dual-band WiFi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), in addition to the obvious compatibility with the present 4G in Brazil.

There are still no official prices for Brazil, but in Europe the Moto G 5G is sold for 299 euros, which can be converted to R $ 1936 in direct conversion without taking into account any additional taxes and fees that might arise. apply to it.

It’s worth mentioning that Motorola has already launched the Moto G 5G Plus in Brazil for R $ 2,999, so we can expect the price of this new model to be at least a little lower than the Plus version.

Motorola Moto G 5G specifications

6.7 inch IPS LCD display with FHD resolution + 20: 9 aspect ratio bore display and Snapdragon 750G 4GB processor or 6GB RAM 128GB internal storage Expandable memory with MicroSD card 16 MP front camera 2.2 ) Three rear cameras: main sensor 48 MP (f / 1.7) Wide angle sensor 8 MP (118º f / 2.2) Macro sensor 2 MP (f / 2.4) 5G, Dual-SIM connection, P2 port, NFC, USB-C battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh and fast charging 20W Android 10 operating under the Motorola interface

