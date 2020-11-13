After confusion: Liverpool star Salah Corona positive

Cairo (AP) – A message broadcast by the Egyptian Football Association about a positive corona test in Liverpool star striker Mohamed Salah has caused confusion.

The association initially announced via Twitter and on its website that a corona test had been positive for the 28-year-old forward. He does not suffer from any symptoms and has isolated himself. Soon after, the association deleted the tweet again – to again report a positive test result that evening.

A second smear had been taken, which was positive for the coronavis, he said on the homepage. This confirmed the first positive test. According to the association, Salah is doing well, he has no symptoms, but is in quarantine according to the regulations.

The explanation for this first result could not be found later on the site. Rather, the same link indicated that ahead of the home game against Togo in Africa Cup qualifying on Saturday, the results of three players from both teams indicated a positive test. Further tests are planned for the three players.

Egyptian news site “Al-Youm Al-Sabea” reported, citing an unspecified national team official, that Salah was one of the players who tested positive.

Salah had played for Jürgen Klopps FC Liverpool in the English Premier League’s best game at Manchester City on Sunday. Egyptian media reported that he was then invited to his brother’s wedding later that week. On the recordings, you can see how he dances near others without a mask in front of his mouth and nose.