Crazy in the Pedao: HBO Max Indito Special gets trailer, confirms surprises

In the war of streaming, anything goes, especially to revive old franchises still loved by the public. No wonder Warner decided to join the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for a nostalgic encounter.

Yes: Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff return to recall some moments and behind the scenes of the program which ends three decades of existence. Uncle Phill, James Avery, died in 2013.

Exclusive to HBO Max, the special episode won a trailer that reveals fans can expect some nice surprises.

One of those surprises should be the participation of Janet Hubert, the first actress to play Aunt Viv, but deactivated in the third season after fighting with Will Smith. She never even concealed that she was hurt by the cast and attributed the actor to his resignation from the show in the 90s.

Ready for strong emotions? If not, you’ll have time: the special will debut on the streaming platform on November 19, but in Brazil, HBO Max is not yet available, although WarnerMedia has already said Latin America will be next. to receive the service.

Remember, next week the Disney Plus arrives in Brazil. After him, it is quite possible that the next big debut in our market will be HBO Max, sometime in 2021.

Finally, HBO Max will also present the reunion of the cast of Friends.

