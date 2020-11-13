FIFA 21: New Details That Make All the Difference | Revision / Revision

In early October, FIFA 21 was made available to players on platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC – via Steam and Origin. The new game from EA Sports consists of the annual version created regularly by the developer, to update rosters, licensed teams and insert new features.

But what are the news of the game that arrived at the end of 2020? TudoCelular has passed the test to give you all the information:

Focus on the details

Players who aren’t used to the FIFA franchise say the game doesn’t change over time. After all, what can be changed in a football game, right? But in practice, it doesn’t work very well. New mechanics, game speed changes, and defense / attack improvements are common as game versions pass. Only this time the goal of Electronic Arts was different.

The German architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe (1886-1969) was famous for several of his phrases, which have spread around the world. One of them said, “God is in the details.” And it seems that EA Sports was inspired by it to formulate FIFA 21.

With no new game modes compared to FIFA 20, the attention here was focused on inserting new minor ones, but that makes all the difference in the game. One of them is the ability to control the direction of the player. who will receive a pass, for example. When you hit someone with the ball, you can now – with the right analog stick – choose where the receiver should go when receiving the “round”.

Another addition is that you can lock control onto a specific athlete, even if they are no longer with the ball. So you can keep running while controlling other players with the correct analog stick until you have the ball back.

EA has also updated some elements of the rules of the real game, such as the ability for linemen to stay inside the zone when the goalkeeper shoots the goal – i.e. less luck to lose possession when the ball goes out.

If you want to compete with Artificial Intelligence, you can see that the CPU is more advanced in its movements, especially at the Legendary level. He starts a little more restrained, then moves forward and shows more strategy, either to understand the opponent during the attack, or to behave well in defense. You can even feel yourself playing against a human being.

The main characteristics remain

In the other skills of the players, you can experience a game with little change in speed – with longer acceleration, but greater speed in the momentum of the race – and more movement of the players – either in a field of ball either in the kick.

The dead bullet mechanics continue. Good for fouls and corners, but terrible for penalties. The change applied in FIFA 19 still requires training the player to understand how to load correctly, as it is not difficult for you to send the ball too far in this current format.

And there is a mistake from EA Sports: if the sanction was imposed to facilitate the goal of those who suffered the infringement, making it difficult to profit means to benefit the offender. Having a complex collection model and a simpler defense model is not always a great advantage in setting the maximum penalty.

Substitute: Tiago Leifert leaves, Gustavo Villani enters

One of the most visible changes in the Brazilian version of FIFA 21 has been the replacement in the storytelling. Tiago Leifert is gone – from FIFA 13 to 20 – and Gustavo Villani – presenter for TV Globo and SporTV / Premiere. In the comments, Caio Ribeiro follows.

The exchange had a different effect on the experience. With Leifert – who is not a narrator in real life and has his image linked to the world of games – listening to FIFA is more like a video game.

The presence of Villani, who plays the role in the real world, sets a tone more like a real match. This is a way to help ensure that you are looking to enjoy the game with a taste of reality.

VOLTA Football

VOLTA Football was launched on FIFA 20 for those nostalgic for FIFA Street, but without many of the features that existed in classic EA street football. For the FIFA 21 edition, the developer hasn’t changed the match mechanics.

New here was the presence of more courts – including, now with one in Brazil – and the online cooperative VOLTA Squads. Even if it still lacks a lot of perfection, this mode will certainly have a lot of fun, because it is a way to “get out of the ordinary” in a football match.

The games are more dynamic, while the alternate rules give more of a different “taste”. But they are far from what FIFA Street offers.

Other modes

Electronic Arts has also applied some new features in other game modes. FIFA Ultimate Team now has another way to play with friends, in addition to the possibility of winning prizes – the so-called FUT Co-Op.

Career mode won the “Development Plan”, to choose a path for the player of a certain position to follow. A full-back, for example, can choose to be someone who attacks more, or who stays only in defense, or until he knows how to act on the opposite side.

If you want to start a campaign as a Manager, it is now possible to opt for the “quick simulation” of a match, to avoid spending more time along the progression managing the team.

Graphic

The look didn’t feature a lot of changes than what was already in FIFA 20. It’s possible to notice more updated details in the stadiums and the crowd with more real functionality. But nothing more.

Perhaps the big improvement in graphics will only be noticeable in next-gen consoles – Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 – or for next year, with newly launched video games already consolidated in the market. The same happened during the transition from the previous generation.

One feature that was maintained was to use the licensed league graphics packages, when two teams from the same country play together. The official GC for the UEFA Champions League and the Conmebol Libertadores are also present.

Final considerations

FIFA 21 seeks to improve the gaming experience by adding details to make the game more complete and realistic. This time around EA has preferred not to change the already established mechanics and has focused on small but meaningful additions for those who know and are FIFA players over the years.

The graphics are pretty much the same, but the experience was better with the new controls inside matches. The possibility of giving commands also to players who do not necessarily have the ball at the moment opens up a range of strategies to reach the goal.

Maintaining the Champions League and the Libertadores are good attractions, but – in the case of the latter – players still suffer from the lack of squads with licensed players – especially the Brazilians.

VOLTA Football sets itself apart with its new courts, although there is still a long way to go to achieve what was possible with FIFA Street. EA Sports missed an opportunity to improve their new mode of street football.

And to talk more specifically about Brazil, it was a big goal for EA to put Gustavo Villani’s storytelling. This gives a real game tone, for those who are already used to watching it on television, not to mention that the announcer himself has managed to adapt his voice to the world of electronic games.

Is it worth it?

If you are a player of FIFA 19 or its predecessors, going straight to FIFA 21 is a huge and positive change. You’ll find gameplay improvements in virtually every game, as well as new VOLTA Football.

On the other hand, if you’re still on FIFA 20, it might be worth waiting a bit longer to take advantage of future promotions and upgrades. Paying R $ 300 to have the console version – even with the cross-gen for the new generation – or PC still seems like a value hanging in the pockets of consumers.

The recommendation is to keep an eye on promotions – especially during this Black Friday and year-end period – to make the change with more satisfactory economic conditions. And to help you out, you can check out some physical media offerings right after the text.

What did you think of the news inserted by EA Sports in FIFA 21? Share your opinion with us!

* Electronic Arts, through MileniumGroup, provided a copy of “FIFA 21” for PC – via Origin – to TudoCelular for analysis.