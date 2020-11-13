Atmospheric Water Generator Market Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Market Study Report presents an extensive report on Atmospheric Water Generator Market that offers qualitative information about prevailing trends and a detailed analysis of the growth trajectory of this industry. It also includes a study of the historical data and detailed statistics that will help determine the future scope of the industry in terms of commercialization opportunities.

Atmospheric water generator uses humid ambient air as a source for producing water. The system of atmospheric water generator utilizes the principle of condensation process as it extracts water vapor from the air. This extraction process is done by cooling the air below its dew point, pressurizing the air, or exposing the air to desiccants. The extracted water is then filtered several numbers of times to remove redundant particles so that it can later be utilized as potable water.

Atmospheric water generator market is expected to exceed USD 16 billion by 2026. Atmospheric generator market growth is attributed to factors such as water scarcity, falling levels of rainfalls and stringent regulation for consumption & conservation of water.

Some major findings of the atmospheric water generator market report include:

– Growing awareness regarding depleting sources of potable water will support industry growth over the market forecast period.

– Market growth is attributed to the improved production efficiency of the atmospheric water generator as it has increased manufacturers’ sales across the residential and commercial sectors.

– Opportunities for the market growth is also influenced by the initiatives and strategies adopted by market leaders including product development with low maintenance and installation cost.

– Cooling condensation products market demand is majorly due to its functional and cost-effective advantage over wet desiccants, thus acquiring a significant share in the atmospheric water generator industry.

– Atmospheric water generator sales across the industrial sector were the highest and the segment is further anticipated to grow at the fastest rate than the commercial and residential sectors.

– Asia Pacific acquired a prominent share in the global atmospheric water generator market.

The market as per the application segment is classified into the industrial, commercial and residential sectors. As per the world bank report, the industrial sector consumes around 20% of all water for various applications such as processing, washing, fabricating, diluting, and cooling. Increasing industrial water demand coupled with stringent regulatory guidelines pertaining to water consumption limits may fuel atmospheric water generator sales.

As per the market analysis, the product segment is categorized into cooling condensation and wet desiccation. Factors such as rising global population along with declining sources of fresh water on earth will instigate growth prospects for the atmospheric water generator market. Cooling condensation products are becoming prospective water security contributors to the rising water scarcity issue across the globe. In addition, the market growth is also driven by factors such as droughts, inadequate water infrastructures, and increasing municipal water prices.

Resource management programs across various industries have proliferated the incorporation of several novel techniques that utilizes sustainable production practices. These initiatives will support market growth across the industrial sector as atmospheric water generators can be installed for supporting policies of these programs.

Middle East and Africa market growth is primarily due to factors including declining sources of potable water and the presence of high humid regions. High cost incurred for water desalination for industrial and agricultural use has promoted the use of atmospheric water generator systems. Market growth in the medical and healthcare sector due to rising demand for sterilized and safe drinking water to avoid water-borne diseases may further fuel atmospheric water generator business scope across this region.

Atmospheric water generator industry participants are engaged in collaborations and partnerships for improving existing technology platforms. This initiative will allow market players to develop innovative products in atmospheric water generator market with lower maintenance, installation cost, and improved production efficiency.

Report Content

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Definition and forecast parameters

1.3 Market estimation & forecast parameters

1.4 Data Sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 AWG industry 360 degree synopsis, 2019 – 2026

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Application trends

Chapter 3 AWG Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.2.1 Licensing Agreement

3.3.2.2 Collaboration

3.3.2.3 Service Providers

3.3.2.4 Distributors

3.3.2.5 Technology Providers

3.4 Technology landscape

3.4.1 Cooling condensation

3.4.1.1 Refrigeration condensing

3.4.1.2 Pressure condensing

3.4.1.3 Combination technique

3.4.2 Wet desiccation

3.4.2.1 Brine

3.4.2.1.1 Corrosion

3.4.2.1.2 Cost

3.4.2.1.3 Safety

3.4.2.2 Filtration

3.4.2.2.1 Air intake

3.4.2.2.2 Brine circulation

3.4.2.2.3 Water output

3.5 Pricing analysis

3.5.1 Cost structure analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Middle East & Africa: Decline in fresh water reserves promoting AWG systems demand

3.7.1.2 Technological innovations

3.7.1.3 North America: Supporting regulations regarding safe drinking water which is likely to drive AWG demand

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 High carbon footprint

3.7.2.2 High power consumption

3.8 Methods of water generation comparison

3.9 Comparative analysis

3.9.1 Cost comparison

3.9.1.1 AWG cost analysis

3.9.1.2 Desalination cost analysis

3.9.1.3 Water pipe infrastructure cost analysis

3.9.2 Water quality comparison

3.9.3 Environmental side-effects

3.10 Porter’s Analysis

3.11 Growth potential analysis, 2018

3.11.1 Emerging business model

3.11.1.1 Collaboration/Joint ventures

3.11.1.2 Acquisitions

3.12 Competitive landscape, 2018

3.12.1 Strategy dashboard

3.13 Patent landscape

3.14 Potential market

3.14.1 Oil & gas

3.14.2 Military

3.14.1 Agriculture

3.14.1 Medical or healthcare

3.15 Buyer landscape

3.15.1 Potential buyers

3.16 Feasibility analysis

Chapter 4 AWG Market, By Product

4.1 Key product trends

4.2 Cooling condensation

4.2.1 Global cooling condensation market, 2015 – 2026, (Units) (USD Million)

4.2.1.1 Global cooling condensation market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (Units) (USD Million)

4.3 Wet desiccation

4.3.1 Global wet desiccation market, 2015 – 2026, (Units) (USD Million)

4.3.1.1 Global wet desiccation market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (Units) (USD Million)

Chapter 5 AWG Market, By Application

5.1 Key application trends

5.2 Industrial

5.2.1 Global industrial market, 2015 – 2026, (Units) (USD Million)

5.2.2 Global industrial market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (Units) (USD Million)

5.3 Commercial

5.3.1 Global commercial market, 2015 – 2026, (Units) (USD Million)

5.3.2 Global commercial market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (Units) (USD Million)

5.4 Residential

5.4.1 Global residential market, 2015 – 2026, (Units) (USD Million)

5.4.2 Global residential market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (Units) (USD Million)

Chapter 6 AWG Market, By Region

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

