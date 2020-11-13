2019 Competition News Global Assembly Machine Market Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025  

Selbyville, Delaware According to Market Study Report, Assembly Machine Market research report delivers a thorough analysis of the industry trends influencing the global business scenario. In addition, the report offers definitive information pertaining to the commercialization aspects, revenue estimation, and market size of the industry. The report overtly defines the status of key players in the competitive landscape while including their portfolio and geographical expansion endeavors.

Assembly Machine Market is expected to exceed USD 9 billion by 2025. Ongoing technological advancements in the manufacturing sector coupled with a rise in the adoption of automated solutions will drive the industry growth over the coming years. These solutions offer features such as high-speed movement, smooth processing, and long lifecycles with low energy consumption, resulting in high adoption. This has led players to integrate their products with advanced technology to enhance productivity and reliability in assembly processes. For instance, assembly machinery offered by Harro H?fliger Packaging Machines GmbH can manufacture product variations using intelligent linear motors with workpiece carriers.

With the rise of the IoT, AI, and machine learning technologies, companies are replacing legacy methods, providing an impetus to the assembly machine market growth. They are replacing manual processes with automated solutions, increasing the safety of workers in handling and performing activities. Moreover, the incorporation of robotics technology with these machines is enhancing the overall productivity. Players are increasingly investing in R&D activities to provide advanced machinery with greater reliability and efficiency. The development of the manufacturing sector and the rise in the production of a large quantity of materials in developed markets will support industry growth.

The key players operating in the assembly machine market are Bystronic Maschinen AG, EMAG GmbH & Co. KG, Extol, Inc., FANUC Corporation, Gefit Group, Haumiller, Hindustan Automation, Intec Automation, Inc., Isthmus Engineering, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mondragon Assembly, Norwalt Design Inc., and RNA Automation Limited. These players are offering differentiated and innovative products to sustain in the highly competitive market. The growing demand for industry-specific solutions is encouraging manufacturers to offer customized solutions.

Manufacturers across the globe are focusing on reducing their operating costs and increasing their profitability. The use of fully automated assembly allows mass production for manufacturers and helps to streamline the production process, reducing manufacturing errors. These machines allow automatic feeding and assembly of products. The efficiency obtained from these machines is more as they reduce energy costs due to low heating requirements. Moreover, automated processes increase accuracy and productivity in manufacturing operations. These machines are highly adopted for environments that demand proper cleanliness such as pharmaceuticals or medical device assembly.

In the assembly machine market, the cosmetics sector witnessed high demand for automated equipment. The rise in disposable income, the adoption of western culture in several countries, and the development of e-commerce are resulting in the high adoption of cosmetics products. Manufacturers are developing specific machinery for assembly and feeding of closures, plugs, mascara brushes, spray heads, lipstick mechanisms, pumps, and aerosol valves with an output of 1-10 parts per second. These machines are helping major companies in the cosmetics & perfumery industry to speed up the production process.

The Asia Pacific assembly machine market is anticipated to grow over the forecast timeline owing to the growth in the manufacturing sector and rising industrialization in the region. Government initiatives such as Make in India and Made in China are supporting small-scale manufacturers to grow and expand their presence in the market. The high availability of raw materials and lower labor costs will further attract companies to invest in the region. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements in developed countries will encourage industries to implement advanced machinery in production lines.

