Microsoft Authenticator Beta updated with iOS password management feature

As a complement to two-step authentication on Microsoft accounts, the Microsoft Authenticator hasn’t received much news since 2018, when it was made available for the Apple Watch. Now beta users of the app on iOS have just received some very welcome news in the latest service update.

As reported by the Spanish Microsofters website, Authenticator has started to receive password management functions. With this, the tool becomes even more powerful, concentrating the connection functions in one place. Also according to the post, the function is also present for users of the stable version of the application, but it displays a “soon” message when activated.

For those in the beta version, a new page called “Passwords” displays all the passwords saved through the Outlook account. There is still no deadline for the novelty to reach all users, but given its current implementation, it shouldn’t be long before we hear from you.

As the iMore website points out, entering a competitive segment that already sees apps like Last Pass being able to offer dark web searches for compromised passwords, it would be interesting for Microsoft to add more features to its authenticator, such as syncing with Microsoft Edge and even the ability to override iCloud password management services.