International

Microsoft Authenticator Beta updated with iOS password management feature

rej November 13, 2020

As a complement to two-step authentication on Microsoft accounts, the Microsoft Authenticator hasn’t received much news since 2018, when it was made available for the Apple Watch. Now beta users of the app on iOS have just received some very welcome news in the latest service update.

As reported by the Spanish Microsofters website, Authenticator has started to receive password management functions. With this, the tool becomes even more powerful, concentrating the connection functions in one place. Also according to the post, the function is also present for users of the stable version of the application, but it displays a “soon” message when activated.

For those in the beta version, a new page called “Passwords” displays all the passwords saved through the Outlook account. There is still no deadline for the novelty to reach all users, but given its current implementation, it shouldn’t be long before we hear from you.

As the iMore website points out, entering a competitive segment that already sees apps like Last Pass being able to offer dark web searches for compromised passwords, it would be interesting for Microsoft to add more features to its authenticator, such as syncing with Microsoft Edge and even the ability to override iCloud password management services.

rej

Related Articles

Donkey Milk Chocolate Market
November 10, 2020
8

Donkey Milk Chocolate Market Analysis and Top Companies Golden Donkeys Shop, Farm Donna Tina, Gocce di Sicilia, Bonajuto, and Domori S.r.l

October 12, 2020
8

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Pin-Point Analysis Of Market Competition 2020 – 2026 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

October 20, 2020
19

Global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market (2020) to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Fortinet Inc., Watchguard, Palo Alto Networks, CheckPoint Software Technologies, Tufin, Barracuda Networks, and more

November 13, 2020
0

Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Market (2020) to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | TRACE SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL, CNC Software, Hexagon PPM, ADOBE, GStarsoft Co., Ltd., Mentor Graphics, and more

Close