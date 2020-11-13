Potsdam footballers remain third in standings after victory

Frankfurt / Main (AP) – Footballers from 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam defended third place in the Bundesliga with a 1-0 (0-0) pursuit duel at Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the duel with fourth place in the table, Gina Chmielinski scored in the 76th minute to win for the Brandenburgers, who now have 19 points on their account. Fighting for third place in the Champions League for the 2021/22 season, the Hessians are now five points behind their rivals. Sunday was the best match of the 9th day between league leaders Bayern Munich (24) and defending champion VfL Wolfsburg (22), both still unbeaten.

Potsdam had more play in the first half and was closer to the lead than the hosts, who had strong support from national goalkeeper Merle Frohms. After the move, Frankfurt improved, but found no gap in the bulwark of the Potsdam defense. Substitute Chmielinski hit the other side with a placed shot from around 16 yards.