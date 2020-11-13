Ubisoft Montreal employees are held hostage in the company’s building

A hostage-taking is in progress in a Ubisoft building in Montreal, Canada. According to preliminary information, several employees are currently being held at the gaming company’s office in the Canadian city and police are already on the scene.

Police responsible for the action informed – through a spokesperson – that they had received a call regarding the theft in a commercial space and that, at the moment, they were investigating official information on the situation.

A video posted on Twitter shows footage of employees being held hostage on the roof of the Ubisoft building.

Rupture: A police operation is underway in Montreal, Canada.

Le Journal de Montréal reports that a possible hostage-taking involving dozens of people is underway in the Ubisoft building. pic.twitter.com/qdxNRoTP3C

News crews covering the event report that police forces are heavily armed and wear bulletproof shields. In addition, paramedical teams are available for the operation for all needs.

A strong police presence responds. https://t.co/FKZLab6dvq pic.twitter.com/RqUisTBQ8o

Eric Pope, developer of Hyper Scape, reports that he was liaising with office staff at the time of the action. Pope describes that they had to leave abruptly when the criminals invaded.

Apparently. was in communication with people in the office and they had to leave abruptly

The mayoress of Montreal, Valérie Plante, posted on her Twitter account that her team is in direct contact with the police and follows the situation “closely”.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft released a note in which it informs that it is already aware of the situation and cannot confirm that there are hostages. The company also reassures and affirms that its employees “are doing well”.

“A crisis unit has been created for the employees and the Parisian offices are aware of the situation. We cannot confirm this is a hostage situation. Now I am in contact with the roofers and they are doing well ”

As of this writing, there is no further information on the topic, but this post will be updated as more details are released.