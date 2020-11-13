Biden wins US election by a clear margin

Washington (AP) – Newly-elected US President Joe Biden won the election, according to the latest TV predictions, with exactly the same lead as the outgoing president now defeated Donald Trump four years ago.

Biden has 306 voters – far more than the 270 required for a victory, according to the calculations. During the election dispute, however, the pressure on Trump to refuse to acknowledge the result increases. Several US officials have dismissed the election fraud rumors he spread, saying it was the safest vote in US history.

CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS predicted on Friday that Democrat Biden won the state of Georgia and Republican Trump won the state of North Carolina. These are the last two states that had yet to declare the winner in Tuesday’s election last week. Georgia went to see Trump in the 2016 election. More recently, Democrats won the state for themselves in 1992 with Bill Clinton.

Trump had won the 2016 election with Biden’s current predicted outcome against then-rival Hillary Clinton: he had 306 voters at the time, Clinton had 232. Trump now also has 232 as broadcasters predict. In 2016, he won a “landslide victory”. although he had the most electorate in the states, but nationally, nearly three million votes less than Clinton.

In the national election vote, Biden is more than five million ahead of Trump: the Democrat has nearly 78 million votes (50.8%), the Republican 72.7 million (47.5%). The American president is elected only indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes decide the composition of the electoral college, which then elects the president in December. A candidate needs the majority of the 538 voters to win.

Trump has so far refused to admit defeat and is presenting himself as a victim of massive electoral fraud. Trump’s lawyers have sued in several states, but have provided no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud or of errors. Several American authorities announced Thursday that the November 3 election was the safest in American history.

In the United States, it is common for the presidential election to be decided on the basis of predictions from the mainstream media – usually on election night. The official results sometimes arrive much later. Due to the corona pandemic, millions of Americans had voted by letter this year, which is why the vote count took longer.

Trump is now hoping for increased support from his supporters. Ahead of the protests scheduled for Saturday in the capital Washington against alleged electoral fraud, Trump announced on Twitter that he was considering “coming and saying hello.” Trump wrote on Friday that he was encouraged by “all the tremendous support out there, especially at rallies that are happening naturally across the country.” Without being able to provide any proof, the president reiterated his accusation: “This election was rigged.”

Under the slogan “Stop the Steal”, several groups called for a “March for Trump” this Saturday in central Washington. A demonstration is to lead to the seat of the US Supreme Court. Antifa groups have called for a protest against the rally of Trump supporters.

Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News on Friday: “We in the White House continue to act on the assumption that there will be a second term for President Trump.” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany also told Fox Business on Friday: “I think the president will be present at his own inauguration.” The question was whether Trump would come to the inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021 – what will be the ceremony for election winner Joe Biden.

The corona pandemic is spiraling out of control in the United States. Trump wanted to comment on the search for a vaccine on Friday (local time). The United States is registering new highs in new coronavirus infections every day. 153,496 cases were recorded on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on Friday. It was about 10,000 more than the day before. The United States has recorded the highest number of cases of infection with the virus within 24 hours of the start of the pandemic.

Most recently, Trump spoke out on Thursday last week during the ongoing vote count at a White House press conference. He again declared himself the winner of the election and said: “If you count the legal votes, I win easily.” Trump participated in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Va. In pouring rain on Veterans Day on Wednesday, but did not comment.

For the first time, China congratulated Biden and future Vice President Kamala Harris. Unlike others, the Beijing leadership held back with official congratulations. “We respect the choice of the American people and extend our congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris,” a State Department spokesman said Friday. It is understood that the outcome of the US election will be determined in accordance with US law and procedures. Relations between China and the United States had deteriorated sharply during the Trump presidency.

In a statement released by representatives of the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency and associations of election officials, he now said: “There is no evidence that a voting system has removed or altered any system. votes – or compromise in any way. “