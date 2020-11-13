Apple launches first public beta of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3

Update (11/13/2020 at 4:00 p.m.) – BB

Yesterday, November 12, Apple started releasing the first beta test version of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to Apple app developers. Now, without too much delay, end users of corporate devices can now download the first public test version of the same operating systems.

As expected, iOS 14.3 arrives with support for Apple’s ProRAW feature, which was announced by the company alongside the new iPhone 12 lineup. With this mode, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone owners 12 Pro Max can take advantage of the company’s technologies to capture images with noise reduction and multi-image exposure adjustment when shooting in RAW.

Additionally, the device browser now allows Ecosia to be set as the default search engine on the device, just like Google, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, and Bing. Ecosia is known to donate part of its surplus income to non-governmental organizations active in reforestation and conservation.

In addition, the new version of the system for iPhone also includes pregnancy data in the Health app, support for scanning App Clips QR codes with the camera app, among other news.

System update can be done via OTA for users registered in Apple Beta program through this link.

Original text (11/13/2020 at 9:04 am)

Apple launches Developer Beta for iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3

It’s been a week since Apple released the stable version of iOS 14.2 to the public. So now is the time to start a new series of tests with the new features that will arrive in version 14.3.

Indeed, Apple took advantage of last Thursday (12) to publish the first developer beta version of iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, WatchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14.3. The only one that wasn’t on the list was macOS, but that was expected, since Apple released the Big Sur version yesterday.

Now, when it comes to the main improvements and new features present in the software, no one is sure yet what is changing. The folks at 9to5Mac even tried to find a clue, but all the “release notes” pages are down.

Despite Apple’s total silence and offline pages, iOS 14.3 can bring ProRAW functionality. The novelty was announced at the company’s event in October, and the iPhone 12 line is only expected to receive features after all testing.

At this time, we still don’t know when Apple will release the public beta of iOS 14.3 and its other operating systems. Regardless, the public is already watching and waiting for the Cupertino company to comment on what news is added to its software.

Have you installed iOS 14.2? Did you like the improvements? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.