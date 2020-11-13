Broadcasters Predictions: Biden Wins US Election with 306 Voters

While Joe Biden is already receiving congratulations as the next US president, incumbent President Donald Trump wants to challenge the election results along with other lawsuits. According to media reports, Biden won the election more clearly than initially expected.

Washington (AP) – Newly-elected President Joe Biden has reportedly won 306 voters in the U.S. election – far more than the 270 required for a victory.

CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS predicted on Friday that Democrat Biden won the state of Georgia and incumbent Republican Donald Trump won the state of North Carolina. These are the last two states that had yet to declare the winner in Tuesday’s election last week. Georgia visited Trump in the 2016 election.

Trump won the 2016 election with Biden’s current predicted outcome against then-challenger Hillary Clinton: he had 306 voters back then, Clinton had 232. According to broadcasters’ forecasts, Trump now has 232. He had spoken of a landslide victory in 2016, although he had fewer votes nationwide than Clinton.

In the national electoral vote, Biden is more than five million ahead of Trump: the Democrat won nearly 78 million votes (50.8%), the Republican 72.7 million (47.5%). The American president is elected only indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes decide the composition of the electoral college, which then elects the president in December. A candidate needs the majority of the 538 voters to win.

Trump has so far refused to admit defeat and is presenting himself as a victim of massive electoral fraud. Trump’s lawyers have sued in several states, but have provided no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud or of errors. Several American authorities announced Thursday that the November 3 election was the safest in American history.

In the United States, it is common for the presidential election to be decided on the basis of predictions from the mainstream media – usually on election night. The official results sometimes arrive much later. Due to the corona pandemic, millions of Americans had voted by letter this year, which is why the vote count took longer.