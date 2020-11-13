5500 Hacked IPTV Network Servers Taken Down By Police Mega Operation In Europe

A major police operation in Europe resulted in the overthrow of more than 5,000 illegal IPTV network servers – an acronym for Internet Protocol Television, in free translation – in nine countries. In total, 5,500 systems have been identified and canceled by the team in charge of the operation and around 50 million users identified.

The service, carried out at the request of the Italian government, aimed to attack one of the main illegal IPTV providers on the continent and brought together police forces from eleven countries on the European continent. A total of 700 police officers participated in the operation.

At a key point in the operation, police teams from France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Greece and Germany acted together against the service providers. protocol and confiscated the equipment used by criminals to transmit the data. content – like series, movies, and TV channels – illegally.

A few months ago, a lawsuit resulted in the toppling of two of the world’s most popular pirated IPTV services: T.KO TV and DripTV.