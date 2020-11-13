Inno Day 2020: Pster confirms Oppo’s navigation application in augmented reality

Today, Oppo confirmed that its annual innovation event will officially take place next week in an online format due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And while we’re still not able to say for sure what will be revealed at the event, the company has already given a hint of what may appear.

On its social networks, Oppo presented the poster presented below the concept application called CybeReal, a platform that wants to help merge the real world with the digital.

Few details on the app have been revealed, but we do know that CybeReal is expected to be a dedicated navigation app, which would allow users to discover paths and routes using the smartphone’s camera with tips, directions directions and points of interest in augmented reality.

The idea for the app is certainly not new, since Google itself already introduced and launched a similar solution a few years ago, in addition to Huawei which announced AR Maps 2.0 last month, but it will be interesting to see what Oppo will present differently. in industry.

With Inno Day slated for November 17 next Tuesday, we’re hoping that Oppo will present some news regarding its foldable smartphone in development, as well as some information on the under-screen camera technology the company is working with. and the impressive 125 W fast charging solution.