Corona vortex threatens match – Löw continues preparation

Leipzig (dpa) – The national football team’s international match against Ukraine is suddenly in danger after five positive corona tests with the opponent.

The disturbing news also sparked a lot of activity at the German team’s hotel on Friday night and concerns about a possible failure of the Nations League match on Saturday (8.45 p.m. / ZDF) in Leipzig. As former Ukrainian star striker and current coach Andrei Shevchenko confirmed, four players and the team manager tested positive after arriving in Germany.

“We arrived for training today. These four players stayed at the hotel, they are isolated. Another test awaits us tomorrow. So far we are waiting for information on the game, in particular from UEFA, ”said Shevchenko. Former Dortmund-based Andrej Jarmolenko was among the professionals who tested positive, the Ukrainian association confirmed. In the evening, the hotel of the Ukrainian team was cordoned off by the police in the city center.

Despite the bad news, Joachim Löw continued preparations for Friday night’s important game without change – as a cancellation is only the last option in UEFA’s rules. The Ukraine team will be tested again on Saturday around 2 p.m. If twelve outfielders and a goalkeeper are available, the match must be played. The decision about a possible quarantine for the whole team ultimately rests with the Leipzig health service.

If the match is canceled, DFB-Elf must be declared the winner at the green table by the UEFA disciplinary committee. Only if the question of guilt for rejection cannot be clarified that the lot will decide the winner. So far, all tests performed at DFB-Elf have been negative. In the afternoon, Timo Werner said he wasn’t really worried about the positive tests.

Prior to the corona vortex, Löw had proclaimed full focus on the game. He didn’t want to regard the eventual Nations League group victory as the first EM encouragement. “A victory on Saturday is the only step I want to take,” said the national coach.

With record holder Manuel Neuer and the power of his turbo storm reunited with Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry and the Leipzig returnee Werner, the national football team should above all take a consolidation step after the difficult weeks. Only then will Löw focus on Tuesday’s Sevilla clash against Spain.

Löw knows exactly that a slide against the underrated Ukrainians after the 1-0 test against the Czech Republic would again massively worsen the general weather situation around the DFB squad. The EM preparations which he announced seven months before the start of the tournament must in no case begin with a misstep. “The team has to go to the limits and have good solutions ready if we are to get the game on our side,” Loew warned.

The good humor that Werner sprayed with his girlfriend in Dresden on Friday after four days will come in handy. It was like a second ‘summer vacation’, the former RB forward and current Chelsea forward reported on his first return to Leipzig. “When you compete, you want to win and be the first. It’s not a big leap for every individual in the Vita, but it’s a success that unites the team, ”said the 24-year-old.

For the first time in two years in 2-2 at the end of the first edition of the League of Nations against the Netherlands, Werner will again form the attack of the DFB with Gnabry and Sané of Munich at the kick of sending. In cloudy November 2018 with football, the Blitz roster was Löw’s brave first step towards fundamental upheaval after the World Cup disaster. “They are ahead of the curve when it comes to speed,” Loew said. “If you use them correctly they are extremely dangerous,” said the DFB head coach of the trio who have now reunited after injuries.

Werner finds the constellation with the ideal Bayern duo. The new emphasis on fast switching is a “all three of us fit in” tactic, he said. He doesn’t care whether Turbo Storm or Moped Storm is the appropriate nickname. “I don’t know if we are mopeds. In any case, we are very fast! “

In defense, Löw can plan with his defensive boss Niklas Süle. After his corona quarantine, the 25-year-old is back in shape. “He survived the high stress well,” Löw reported after talks with club coach Hansi Flick and medics as well as positive impressions in training in Munich and Thursday night in Leipzig.

Süle’s quick return is important for the national coach. Together with Matthias Ginter and Antonio Rüdiger, he can test the ideal formation desired for a three-way comeback against Ukraine. But all three must be careful: more yellow cards would result in a ban against Spain.

Goalkeeper Neuer gets an entry in the DFB history books in Leipzig. With his 95th international match, he joins record holder Sepp Maier. “National goalkeeper record in Germany, the country of goalkeepers – that’s a special achievement,” praised captain Löw. The Maier who has been caught also sees the special abilities of his successor. “Manuel Neuer will certainly play more than 120 international matches,” said the 1974 world champion.

Although Löw does not want to talk about the eventual group victory in the Nations League, the sporting outlook in the competition is excellent, unlike the first event two years ago. Victories against Ukraine and Spain would certainly give you tickets to the Final Four tournament in October 2021. The Spaniards still lead the group with seven points ahead of Germany and Ukraine (6 each) . Switzerland is (2) beaten. “We want to win the group and go as far as possible at EM,” said Werner. Loew will certainly not push him aside for all that optimism.