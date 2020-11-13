Samsung Galaxy A42 5G launched in Thailand with 8GB RAM and 5,000mAh battery

Officialized in early September, Samsung has just made the Galaxy A42 5G official in Thailand. With very robust specs for its price range, including a generous 5,000mAh battery, the A42 is now the cheapest phone with support for Samsung’s 5G connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G arrives in the Thai market equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, as already pointed out by the Google Play console, in addition to the 6.6 “HD + Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels, 8 GB of RAM, 128GB expandable storage, the aforementioned 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, P2 connector for headphones and Android 10.

In the camera department, the South Korean launch features a 20MP front sensor housed in a drop-shaped notch, as well as a set of four rear lenses with a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide with a field of view. 123 ° vision, 5MP macro and also 5MP depth.

Available in white, black, and silver, the Galaxy A42 5G is already on sale on Samsung Thailand’s website for 11,990 baht, or around US $ 397 (~ R $ 2,174). The device is also confirmed to arrive in Taiwan and Europe, but so far there is no release information in other markets such as Brazil.

Technical specifications

6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with HD + resolution (1600×720 pixels) Drop notch display 750G Snapdragon processor Adreno 619 GPU 8 GB RAM 128 GB expandable storage 20 MP front camera (f / 2.2) Quad camera set rear: 48MP primary lens (f / 1.8) 8MP ultra-wide lens (f / 2.2) 5MP macro lens (f / 2.4) 5MP depth lens (f / 2.4 NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and P2 port for phones 5000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging Android 10 The Samsung Galaxy A42 is not yet available in Brazilian stores, to be notified as soon as it arrives.