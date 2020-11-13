Amazon Prime Video: Top 10 Best Movies and Shows to Watch on Friday the 13th

And another weekend arrives with a special day: Friday the 13th. This day awakens the imagination of many people and just after Halloween it couldn’t be different, we are here to show you the best movies in addition. to see on witches. This time we’re going to talk about the best movies and series to watch today and get goosebumps sitting on the couch.

Speaking of Amazon news, we now have 3 more centers for even faster shipping of your favorite orders to you Prime subscribers. And if that’s not enough for you, how about checking out everything coming to the Prime Video catalog in November 2020? But let’s start by taking advantage of our weekly list, get ready!

The purge

Once a year, any crime, including murder, is legal in the United States for a period of 12 hours.

Indicative note: +18 Year: 2018 Duration: 2 seasons – Watch

The walking dead

Sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) wakes up alone in a completely empty hospital after spending several weeks in a coma. The world as he knew it no longer exists, since everything has been destroyed by a horde of zombies.

Indicative note: +16 Year: 2010 Duration: 9 seasons – Watch

Deadly games 6

Special Agent Strahm is dead, and Detective Hoffman has become an undisputed successor to Jigsaw’s legacy. However, when the FBI approaches Hoffman, he is forced to start the game and the grand scheme of the puzzle is finally figured out.

Indicative note: +16 Year: 2009 Duration: 1h 30min – Watch

Scary stories to tell in the dark

In the United States in 1968, you can feel the change in the air. In the peaceful village of Mill Valley, for generations, the dark legacy of the Bellows family has grown enormously. Sara Bellows, a young woman with horrific secrets, has turned her torturous life into a series of macabre stories written in a book, the particularity of which is that they become real for a group of teenagers.

Indicative note: +14 Year: 2019 Duration: 1h 47min – Watch

The woman in black

Arthur Kipps was sent by his office to regularize the documents of an abandoned mansion. When he begins to have a series of grim visions while performing his duties, including that of a woman dressed in black, he discovers that there is something to the past of this place and decides to investigate this dangerous and great mystery.

Indicative note: +14 Year: 2012 Duration: 1h 35min – Watch

american horror story

We indicate the season: 2 – Asylum for this weekend.

Set in 1964, “American Horror Story: Asylum” takes us to a church-run asylum for criminals considered insane, which is ruled with an iron fist by Sister Jude, a nun with a troubled past. The danger locked there lurks around every corner. From Nazis and serial killers to mutants and aliens, no one is safe there.

Indicative note: +18 Year: 2013 Duration: 46 min per episode – Watch

Fear the living dead

“Fear the Walking Dead” takes us to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse: a time when the world was changing rapidly due to causes as yet unknown; before anyone could figure out exactly what was going on. A time when existence, like everyone else they had known, transformed and altered in ways never before imagined.

Indicative note: +16 Year: 2015 Duration: 6 seasons – Watch

X file

When Mulder and Scully are not readmitted, the X-Files investigations are taken over by two new agents: Jeffrey Spender and Diana Fowley.

Indicative note: +16 Year: 1999 Duration: 11 seasons – Watch

Tell me a story

TELL ME A STORY is based on the world’s most popular fairy tales, reinventing them in a dark psychological thriller. Set today in New York City, the first season of this drama series mixes the stories of “Three Little Pigs”, “Little Red Riding Hood” and “João and Maria” in an epic and subversive plot of love, loss, of greed, revenge and murder.

Indicative note: +16 Year: 2019 Duration: 2 seasons – Watch

Supernatural

We especially recommend the first two seasons of Supernatural for this week.

In the tradition of character drama intertwined with the supernatural, an exciting new kind of journey takes viewers on a journey into the dark world of the inexplicable in “Supernatural”.

Indicative note: +16 Year: 2006 Duration: 15 seasons – Watch

Thanks to everyone who contributed with suggestions for this list!

Do you have any suggestions for a movie or series that can’t be missing from this list? Tell us in the comments!

