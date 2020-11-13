MV Interior Minister explains context of arms purchase

Schwerin (dpa) – Interior Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Lorenz Caffier (CDU) has clarified the purchase of weapons after demands from several parties.

He had previously evasively answered a question of whether he had privately purchased a weapon as a hunter from or through a former member of a far-right group.

On Friday, Caffier admitted the purchase. “Yes I have. A handgun. Early 2018, based on the legal basis and at a time when the man was not yet a suspect and was considered a reliable training partner for the police in his country and abroad, “the CDU politician told” Spiegel “. No one suspected any contact between the man and right-wing extremists.

In early 2018, the authorities and Caffier had no suspicion about the company. The man is still an officially licensed arms dealer. Caffier only uses the weapon for hunting, a short weapon is part of the normal equipment there. In his own words, he has been a hunter for 40 years.

Thursday in Schwerin, when a journalist asked if he had bought a gun from or through a former member of a far-right group or if he had taken gunnery training with him , the 65-year-old replied that it was the private sector and he made no comment. give. Several parties then requested clarification.

According to Caffier, special units from several federal states as well as Switzerland and Austria have been training on the man’s training grounds since 2009.

When asked if he really believed this matter was a private matter, the Minister replied, “As stupid as it sounds, yes, I did. But now I have to take note that I’m supposed to be close to Nordkreuz or the Nordkreuz area. It is completely absurd and defamatory. “There has never been any doubt about his commitment to right-wing extremism.

In the report on the constitutional protection of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania released on Thursday, the grouping is described as follows: “The problem, known publicly as the ‘Nordkreuz’ business complex, includes a far-right group that is is specifically prepared for the collapse of the political order. This also included the purchase of weapons and ammunition. “

The chairman of the left parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Dietmar Bartsch, criticized the Home Secretary’s argument: “It is precisely because his position on right-wing extremism is clear, it is too: Minister of the Interior should not make such mistakes. And so a Minister of the Interior cannot get out of it, ”the native of West Pomerania told the Germany (RND) editorial channel on Friday. He also suggested resigning.

Caffier’s previous assessment that it was a private matter had already attracted much criticism. “Regarding links to a suspected right-wing terrorist group and even the acquisition of weapons, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Home Minister cannot simply declare this to be a private matter “said domestic political spokesperson for the Green parliamentary group, Irene Mihalic, of the Germany news channel (RND / Friday).