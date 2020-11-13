Realme X7 line to be presented in India in 2021, brand CEO reveals

While Brazil awaits more news related to the arrival of realme here, the Chinese manufacturer continues to confirm the availability of its devices around the world, thus expanding its catalog and offering more options to its customers.

The most recent confirmation on this is due to the post by Madhav Sheth, CEO of realme India, confirming that the realme X7 line (which includes realme X7 and X7 Pro) in 2021, as part of the technology democratization plan 5G next year, without revealing a date for it.

Note here that this positioning revealed by Madhav is very close to what we have seen officially presented by the manufacturer here in Brazil, where it promises to boost the adoption of new technologies in the next 2/3 years.

It should be remembered that the two devices were initially presented to the Chinese market in early September and bet on the offer of the new generation of chipsets from MediaTek, with respectively the Dimensity 800U and 1000 Plus, thus ensuring the support of the new network. Internet.

At least for now, there is still no prediction or certainty regarding the availability of these devices in the Brazilian market, but given that at least for now the focus was on approving the devices. devices with 4G on board, it is possible to imagine that we would have to wait a little longer to see something. to get here in the country.