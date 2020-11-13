OnePlus and Snapchat launch augmented reality filter for Indian Festival of Lights

Diwali, known worldwide for the Indian Festival of Lights, takes place this Saturday, November 14, amid an unprecedented pandemic that is already beginning to show its second phase in many countries around the world, including Brazil. Due to the moment we live in, OnePlus has decided to launch an augmented reality filter to celebrate the religious holiday all over the world.

In its new campaign, OnePlus highlights the launch of various augmented reality filter lenses developed in partnership with Snapchat, allowing everyone to celebrate Diwali even if they are separated by Covid-19.

With a large consumer audience in India, the Chinese manufacturer OnePlus has grown and become increasingly popular in the country with the launch of new products from the OnePlus North line and the main series, like the OnePlus 8T this year.

Siddhant Narayan, Marketing Manager for OnePlus India, said that “As a brand dedicated to your community, we have harnessed technology to bring together our global user base and share the love for this Diwali. Through this campaign with Snapchat, we wanted to allow users around the world to celebrate the festival of lights in a safe and protected way during the time of social detachment. ”

Currently, OnePlus India continues to sell the OnePlus 7T Pro in its official store, in addition to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro and the latest OnePlus 8T and Nord.