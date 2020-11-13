Former 1500 meter world champion banned for two years

Monaco (AP) – Former 1,500-meter world champion Elijah Motonei Manangoi of Kenya will miss the Tokyo Olympics next year for breaking anti-doping rules.

As announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the 30-year-old athlete was retrospectively banned from December 22, 2019 for two years until December 21, 2021. The Independent Commission in charge of doping violations in athletics sanctioned the fact that Manangoi was not found three times for doping controls. According to the Commission, the middle distance athlete accepted the ban and declined to appeal.

Elijah Motonei Manangoi had won the 1,500-meter title at the World Championships in London in 2017, after winning silver over the same distance two years earlier in Beijing.

IAU was founded in 2017 by the world athletics association World Athletics with the aim of stepping up the fight against doping in sport as an independent body.