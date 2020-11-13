PS5: reports of problems with external hard drives and sleep mode appear on the internet

After months of waiting and a lot of mystery, the PlayStation 5 has finally released in parts of the world, including the United States, Australia, Canada, and other countries. The console was much appreciated for the new DualSense controller, to finally present a silent operation as well as the speed of its SSD, with almost instantaneous loading times for titles already optimized for the new generation.

However, it seems that not all has been perfect. Reports of issues with the device have appeared in forums such as ResetEra and Reddit, more specifically game and system crashes, with more severe cases where the PS5 is unusable. Apparently, failures occur when trying to run PS4 games from external hard drives, or when the console is put to sleep while playing a game, especially Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Transferring data using a LAN cable also seems to lead to errors, and there are reports of crashes, all of which bring the console to the database rebuild screen. Fortunately, all cases appear to be software related, indicating that fixes may be released through a software update.

Additionally, while frightening, the vulnerabilities don’t seem to affect a large number of users, and they’re unlikely to be widespread. Anyway, if you’ve bought a PS5 and don’t want to take any chances, the recommendation is to avoid playing games on external hard drives, using sleep mode with games open, or transfer data using cables until an update is released.

If errors still occur, there are alternatives to correct them. Canceling downloads with errors, restarting the system, or doing a factory reset seem to fix the issues. Either way, the PlayStation 5 arrives in Brazil next week, November 19, and it’s expected that a patch update could be released by then.