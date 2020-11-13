Consultant Johnson Cummings leaves Downing Street

Two men are causing unrest at UK government headquarters these days. After Boris Johnson’s communications manager, his closest confidant leaves Downing Street.

London (AP) – Influential British government adviser Dominic Cummings left Downing Street with a large cardboard box in hand. 48-year-old advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left Britain’s seat of government in London heavily loaded, as can be seen in the photos.

He will be leaving his post with immediate effect, the BBC reported. The station had previously quoted senior government sources as speaking of a “before Christmas” release.

Cummings himself had initially only indirectly confirmed his withdrawal from Downing Street on Friday – and referred to one of his previous blog posts. His position on the blog in January did not change, he told the BBC. In the post, Cummings had written that he hoped to make himself “largely redundant” by the end of 2020.

A bitter power struggle between various camps has raged behind the scenes of the seat of government in London in recent days. Cummings was seen as an extractor at government headquarters. He was one of the powerful Brexiteers who had been setting the tone for Downing Street for some time.

Cummings’ close confidant and communications chief Lee Cain had already resigned on Wednesday after a discussed promotion encountered strong headwinds. According to reports, Cain also left Downing Street on Friday with immediate effect instead of the end of the year.