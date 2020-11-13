Another? OnePlus Nord 2 may already be on its way under the code name ‘Denniz’

The OnePlus Nord launched at the end of July with a 90Hz display and a set of high-end mid-range hardware, but less than 6 months later the manufacturer may already be preparing the Nord 2, at least as reported by sources who have grabbed a new device of the brand “Denniz”.

The report was first produced by Max Jambor who also said the cell phone is expected to be the brand’s fifth leading cell in terms of performance with an emphasis on fair pricing. This way we can figure out that it must be another device from the North line, probably a North 2.

The full report was obtained by the PhoneArena website, which spoke with the Leaked directly and found more details, where the phone is likely to have a processor, camera, and AMOLED display from the OnePlus 8T’s Snapdragon 700 series. .

This possibility is very exciting, since the second generation of Nord can make several improvements, although we do not have a date for its debut yet, but it is said that the OnePlus Nord 2 can be presented in 2021, giving the OnePlus Nord a longer time to market. .

As for the price, it is believed to be somewhere between the upcoming Nord SE and the OnePlus 9, which will also launch next year.