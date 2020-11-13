International

‘Ghost of Tsushima’ breaks PlayStation 4 record with 5 million copies sold

rej November 13, 2020

Four months after the global launch, Ghost of Tsushima (review) remains a worldwide success on PlayStation 4, proof of this is the impressive number of sales since July: 5 million units have been sold so far, consecrating the title of Sucker Punck Productions as the original game that sold faster on PS4.

On Twitter, Hermen Huls, director of PlayStation Worldwide Studios, revealed that Ghost of Tsushima “is our best-selling original first-party game on PS4 with over 5 million copies sold since its release in July.”

The title surpassed the success of Horizon Zero Dawn, which sold 3.4 million units in four months. Huls still uses the word ‘original’ to highlight the title of other major 2020 releases like The Last of Us Part II (review) which sold 4 million copies in just three days and is a sequel. (an “original” is only counted in its first title).

Marvel’s Spider-Man, with its 3.3 million units sold in just three days, does not count as “original” as it is not Sony’s own IP, but rather a Marvel property like the title of the game. – even underlines it.

Ghost of Tsushima received a new multiplayer co-op mode called Legends in October and offers a guaranteed free upgrade to PlayStation 5 with new console enhancements including a 60 fps frame rate. With the game’s immense success, a possible title streak could be in development.

