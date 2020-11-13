Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra update poses wireless charging issues

About a month ago, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Ultra owners started receiving a new update for their devices.

Now, some flagship users have started to report some faults in their devices that compromise the use of wireless chargers. According to reports, some units have started to be affected by the outage.

According to PhoneArena, part of the users of the devices reported that the error involved the use of third-party chargers and in most cases the accessories suddenly stopped working on both the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy. S20 Ultra after the mentioned update. However, the same devices had no issues with the original Samsung charger.

In other cases, even with the use of unofficial chargers, wireless charging is interrupted several times after a short period of use on both affected models and users report that the irregularity has not occurred. before updating devices, even with the use of third-party chargers.

While the South Korean company is not releasing a statement on this, users have found a possible solution that may help in cases until something definitive is found. In this case, just turn off the NFC connection for charging to work normally using unofficial company accessories.

It might not be such a great solution for users, but since there is still no definitive solution – perhaps through another update – it may be a way back to use of third-party accessories.

Do you have any of the affected models and notice the same issue? Comment with us in the space below.

It should be remembered that Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra owners in some European countries have already started testing the new version of Samsung’s custom interface, One UI 3.0, which brings Google’s Android 11 phones to phones from the company.

(updated November 13, 2020, 1:36 p.m.)