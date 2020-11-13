Sports

Boateng ‘surprised’ after the end of the contract |

rej November 13, 2020

Munich (AP) – Defender Jérôme Boateng has said he is unprepared for the end of contract negotiations and an imminent departure from FC Bayern.

“No one approached me, no one spoke to me, I didn’t know anything about it, I was surprised,” said the Süddeutsche Zeitung footballer. This week, “Bild” and “Sport Bild” reported that the record-breaking champions Munich would not extend the 32-year-old’s contract beyond 2021. Following the decision, Boateng’s departure after the season is set.

The association has yet to comment on the reports. More recently, Boateng played a key role in the Champions League winner under coach Hansi Flick and was a regular part of the starting lineup. “I can feel the appreciation from the coach and the team, the rest will show,” said the 2014 world champion.

