Biodegradable Plastics Market: Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis Research Report 2020 – 2026 | Emerging Players – NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA

Global biodegradable plastics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising amount of plastic wastes and concern for the environment and global warming.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

NatureWorksBASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic, BIO-ON, Danimer Scientific, Novamont S.p.A., TORAY INDUSTRIES , Perstorp Orgnr, K.D. FEDDERSEN, TianAn Biologic Materials Co., Synbra Technology bv, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Newlight Technologies , API S.p.A, Indochine Bio Plastiques (ICBP) Sdn. Bhd., Evonik Industries AG, CLONDALKIN GROUP, and Cargill Incorporated.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Market Size and/or Volume

Market Definition: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

Biodegradable plastics are known as the eco-friendly decomposable by the living organisms (bacteria & microorganisms). These plastics are basically formed with two methods either from renewable raw materials or petrochemicals inclusive of biodegradable additives resulting in an improved biodegradation process.

Biodegradable and compostable plastics are different and not similar as some portion of the population is confused about, biodegradable plastics are those which can be broken down by the living organisms while compostable are those which can be resulted in an end product of compost or humus.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness programs and adoption of eco-friendly plastics due to the increasing amount of plastic wastes and concern for the global warming is expected to drive the market growth

Increased demand from a number of applicable industries for the product is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Higher product and production costs is expected to restrain the market growth

Absence of any distinct differences between the waste of biodegradable plastics and conventional plastics causes a number of complications in decomposition and recycling, this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Some of the major objectives of this report:

1) To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Biodegradable Plastics Market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting market growth. To analyze the Biodegradable Plastics Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analyses, etc.

3. To provide historically and forecast revenue of the Biodegradable Plastics Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

4. Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Biodegradable Plastics Market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Evonik Industries AG announced the acquisition of 3M’s concentrated solid additives business which is expected to advance the technological base and product portfolio capabilities of Evonik in the plastics business.

In December 2018, Total Corbion PLA announced the introduction of its operations of its 75,000 tonnes per year polylactic acid (PLA) plant in Rayong, Thailand. The initialization of operations is expected to expand the production capabilities and positively impact the area surrounding the plant.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Biodegradable Plastics Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

How will the global market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What is the nature of competition in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?

