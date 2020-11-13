Amazfit Brasil ?! Neo, GTR 2 and GTS 2e smartwatches are approved by Anatel

Huami’s line of smartwatches, Amazfit, could be set to win three more models for sale here in Brazil. These are the Neo, GTR 2 and GTS 2e handsets, which have been approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

What draws attention in the registration application is the fact that the certification was requested by a company called Amazfit Brasil, as if it were an official representative of the brand here in the country. However, there is no information on the manufacturer’s international website to show that it may be a gray market store.

Currently on Huami’s website, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia, India, Indonesia and Thailand are authorized countries to carry out the marketing of branded devices. Therefore, if Amazfit Brasil was official, it would have been added to this list, which is updated regularly.

Another point that draws attention is that on the company information page on the national website, there is the list of awards that have already been won by Huami, as well as the history of the brand. , but it is not known if this is an online store in the market. gray that uses the manufacturer’s name, as was the case with the Mi Store turned off, or the official store, something that would have already been reported to the Brazilian press.

Although there is no official information on a possible arrival of the company in the country, the certification process has been carried out for this concession. The models registered with Anatel are the Amazfit GTR 2 (A1952), Neo (A2001) and GTS 2e (A2021), which have not yet been formalized by the manufacturer, but have already received FCC certification in the United States. United.

It should be remembered that there is still no official information about this alleged store which claims to only sell “original products, with Anatel guarantee and approval”, so it is important to be aware when the marketing begins. here in the country, and not to be financially harmed by unofficial dealers.