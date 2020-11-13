Methanol Market: Emerging Opportunities, Revenue And Investment Analysis 2020 – 2026 | Major Giants – SABIC; Celanese Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; BASF SE

Global Methanol Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 83.30 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 130.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.79% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to overall growth of the automotive industry globally.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

SABIC Celanese Corporation Eastman Chemical Company BASF SE Atlantic Methanol Methanex Corporation China XLX Fertilizer Mitsui Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation. Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) Valero Marketing and Supply Company Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited BP p.l.c. Clariant Coogee Enerkem GNFC Limited Haldor Topsoe A/S Oberon Fuels OCI NV

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Market Size and/or Volume

Market Definition: Global Methanol Market

Methanol is used as a source or as a feedstock in the production of various other chemical components and products. Due to its characteristics of being similar to traditional fuel products with combustion, and availability it is being used as an alternative fuel in various transportation systems. It is known as wood alcohol because of its derivation from distillation of wood, but with advancements in technology a number of methods have been commercialized for its production.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of methanol as blended fuel in various transportation systems due to the concerns related to the environment; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Depletion of natural resources for usage as a fuel resulting in growth for various alternative products and solutions; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

High cost of conversion of methane into liquids for the usage in different applications and end-user due to the lack of feasible and effective technology available are expected to restrain the market growth

Some of the major objectives of this report:

1) To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Methanol Market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting market growth. To analyze the Methanol Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analyses, etc.

3. To provide historically and forecast revenue of the Methanol Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

4. Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Methanol Market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, SABIC announced that they had agreed with South Louisiana Methanol for the establishment and development of a chemicals plant situated in the United States. This decision comes after a significant rise in the demand for shale gas production from the region.

In December 2018, SABIC announced that they had increased their share in the Arrazi Methanol Company after they had purchased 50% stake from Japan Saudi Arabia Methanol Company for USD 150 million. This expansion will significantly increase the production capacity of SABIC for methanol.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Methanol Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

How will the global market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What is the nature of competition in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?

