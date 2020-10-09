Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Type of Material, By Device Type, By Application, and By Region.

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market was valued US$ 0.82 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XXBn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Antimicrobial coatings are mainly used in medical devices with the aim to prevent the growth of microorganisms. Antimicrobial coatings are typically applied to counters, walls, door handles, and other high-touch areas.

The rising awareness about hospital-acquired infections, favorable research and funding environment, technological advancements in antimicrobial coatings, growing implantable devices market, increasing research and development activities for antimicrobial-coated cardiovascular devices, high growth in geriatric population, and increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases across the globe are driving the growth of global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market.

Limitations of silver coatings, the nonexistence of FDA guidelines and regulations for antimicrobial coating techniques, and a growing number of free trade agreements are hindering the growth of this market.

Growing healthcare market in emerging economies and an increasing number of free trade agreements are likely to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the antimicrobial coatings market for medical devices.

The antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into the type of material, device type, application, and region.

In terms of the type of material, global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into metallic coatings market and non-metallic coatings market. Based on device type, global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into catheters, implantable devices, surgical instruments, and others. A further application, global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented hospital, research laboratories, medical institutions, and diagnostic centers.

Based on regions, the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Based on the type of material, the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into metallic coatings and non-metallic coatings. The metallic coatings segment is further segmented into silver coatings, copper coatings, and other metallic coatings. The non-metallic coatings segment is segmented into polymeric coatings and organic coatings.

In terms of application, Medical is the biggest end-use application of antimicrobial coatings. These are extensively used in the medical & healthcare industry for applications such as catheters, medical devices, medical electronics, and trays among others.

Geographically, North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global antimicrobial coated medical devices market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to the awareness and increasing preference of advanced antimicrobial coated medical devices over conventional procedures for the patient safety purpose.

Some of the major players operating in global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market are AST Products, Inc., BASF SE, BioInteractions Ltd, Nippon Paint Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., BioCote Limited, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Hydromer Inc., Kraton Corporation, Arch Lonza, Troy Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Sono-Tek Corp., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Microban International, Diamond Vogel, The Dow Chemical Company, Polyone Corporation, DuPont, AK Coatings Inc., Sciessent LLC, Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. among others.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

.

The scope of Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market:

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market, by Type of Material:

• Metallic Coatings Market

• Non-Metallic Coatings Market

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market, by Device Type:

• Catheters

• Implantable Devices

• Surgical Instruments

• Others

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market, by Application:

• Hospital

• Research Laboratories

• Medical Institutions

• Diagnostic Centers

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market:

• AST Products, Inc.

• Basf SE

• Biointeractions Ltd

• Covalon Technologies Ltd.

• Hydromer, Inc.

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Royal DSM

• Sciessent Llc

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

• BioCote Limited

• Covalon Technologies Ltd.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• RPM International Inc.

• Hydromer Inc.

• Kraton Corporation

• Arch Lonza

• Troy Corporation

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• Sono-Tek Corp.

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

• Microban International

• Diamond Vogel

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Polyone Corporation

• DuPont

• AK Coatings Inc.

• Sciessent LLC

• Specialty Coating Systems

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/20823

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com