Lightweight and small! IPhone 13 May Bring New Battery Technology Analyst Says

Ming-Chi Kuo is a market analyst worth listening to when he has something to say. He’s bringing behind-the-scenes information about Apple that’s generally accurate, and he made his first predictions for the iPhone 13.

A small change in cell phone batteries in 2021 could drastically change the possibilities for Apple. Indeed, the analyst realizes that the company would have to use new lightweight battery technology in the successors of the iPhone 12, which would change the internal design of the product.

In 2020 we saw that the Cupertino giant needed to reduce the battery capacity compared to the 2019 models, however, the autonomy ended up staying the same because the new A14 chip is well optimized. The new battery technology would however allow internal capacity, but in smaller dimensions, and in a lighter product.

If this is confirmed, what we can conclude immediately is that Apple will gain new options for the assembly of the new smartphones: to increase the capacity of the batteries without taking up more space, to maintain the current capacities and to gain more money. space within the device to bet on other implementations. , by further reducing the thickness of the products, the weight … in short, there would be many possibilities.

Ming-Chi Kuo had already made other interesting predictions for the 2021 Pro models: they will be able to abandon the current ultra-wide lens of 2.4 and without autofocus at the expense of a new sensor with autofocus and aperture of 1, 8, further reducing the iPhone’s difficulty in shooting large environments in low light conditions.

While the new iPhone 13 isn’t official (let’s face it, there’s a year left), you can already check out the 2020 gen prices in Brazil, which start at R $ 6,999.

And you, what do you think of the possible features for the iPhones of 2021? Tell us in the comments!