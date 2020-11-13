Uncategorized

Global Microplate Reader Market 2026: Research Report by Drivers and Future Trends 2020|Tecan Trading AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Promega Corporation, Awareness Technology, Inc

Data Bridge Market Research November 13, 2020

Global microplate reader market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in global microplate reader market are Molecular Devices, LLC, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Promega Corporation, Awareness Technology, Inc, Biochrom, BMG LABTECH GmbH, BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES GmbH & Co. KG, Dynex Technologies, High Technology, Inc, Hercuvan Lab Systems, Hudson Robotics, Lonza, Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co.,Ltd. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

In-depth analysis of the market

  1. Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations.
  2. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players.
  3. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Microplate Reader Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
  4. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Microplate Reader market
  5. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Microplate Reader across Global.

Segmentation: Global Microplate Reader Market

Split By Well System

(96 Wells, 384 Wells, 1536 Wells, Others),

Split By Product Type

(Multi-Mode Microplate Readers, Automated ELISA Systems, Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems, Single-Mode Microplate Readers),

Split By Application

(Protein and Nucleic Acid Detection, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Others),

Split By End User

(Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital, Research and Academic Institutes, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Direct Tenders, Retail Sales),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Drivers: Global Microplate Reader Market

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Increasing Geriatric Population

Restraint:

High Cost of Microplate Systems
Opportunities:

Technological Advancements of the Products
Strategic Initiatives by the Companies

Challenge:

Lack of skilled labour force

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction
  2. Market Segmentation
  3. Market Overview
  4. Executive Summary
  5. Premium Insights
  6. By Component
  7. Product Type
  8. Delivery
  9. Industry Type
  10. Geography
    • Overview
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East & Africa
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Profiles
  13. Related Reports

