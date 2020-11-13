Zapping: the best movies to watch at home this different weekend

There are options for kids like “Gru – The Damned 2” and adults, who can see “Joker” or “Wolverine” on TV.

You won’t want to leave the sofa

Next weekend, between 1 p.m. and 5 a.m. on November 14 and 15, the state of emergency requires that a large part of the country remains at home in detention. This means that you have more time to rest, to cook and also to watch (or re-watch) certain films.

Get the family together – only those who live in the same household, no problem – grab the popcorn and stretch the blanket on the couch. So forget about the computer and the streaming platforms, grab the remote and enjoy watching the best movies that will be on TV this weekend.

To keep the kids entertained there will be such fun movies as “Happy Feet” or “Gru – The Damned 2”. No one can resist singing clumsy Penguins or Minions, right?

Adults can have fun with productions like “007 – Vive e Deixa Morrer” or “American Sniper”. There won’t be a lack of mystery and emotion with “Hell” or romance in “Love, Stupid and Crazy” either. Oh, and “Joker” is also on TV.

These are all good reasons to stay home and not disrespect the rules imposed by the government. It’s the perfect excuse to spend the afternoon – and more – on the couch. Click on the gallery to see the best films that will air on television on November 14th and 15th.