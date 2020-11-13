Dosage Cups Market: Insights, Status, Latest Amendments And Outlook To 2020 – 2026 | Major Giants – Comar, LLC. (US), Stiplastics SAS (France), Argo-sa.gr (Greece)

Global Dosage Cups Market is expected to rise gradually from 602.2 million as of annual sales of year 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1019.27 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of infants.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

Comar, LLC. (US), Stiplastics SAS (France), Argo-sa.gr (Greece), Gramb GmbH Kunststoffverarbeitung (Germany), Origin Pharma Packaging (UK), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Yuyao Liantong Plastic & Mould Co.(China), Medline Industries (US) and Adelphi Healthcare Packaging (UK) and few among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Market Size and/or Volume

Some of the major objectives of this report:

1) To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Dosage Cups Market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting market growth. To analyze the Dosage Cups Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analyses, etc.

3. To provide historically and forecast revenue of the Dosage Cups Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

4. Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Dosage Cups Market.

Market Definition: Global Dosage Cups Market

The calibrated cups, which are generally used by pediatric patients for measuring the exact dose of drug for oral administration are known as dosing cups. These cups are available in sizes ranging from 2 ml to 30 ml or more. These are used by many parents for their children for unit dosing as they reduce chances of medication errors and contamination risks.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 5.5 million children less than five years old died, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand by supplier side and parent side due to convenience during medicine intake will drive the market.

Dosage cups serve as alternative for syringes and helps in increasing the patient compliance will drive the market.

Market Restraints

Calibration error in the dosing cups leads to improper dosing of drug.

Other alternative delivery products like syringes, droppers, and cylindrical spoons are available.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Dosage Cups Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

How will the global market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What is the nature of competition in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?

