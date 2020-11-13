Go ahead ?! Leaker says iPhone 13 may have 120Hz refresh rate screen

The iPhone 12 line has just completed the first month since its announcement by Apple, and there is already some possible information about the iPhone 13 circulating on the web. Recently, famous leaker Jon Prosser shared on his YouTube channel the information that the next generation of the cell phone will have a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

This information is a confirmation of something he had already said in early October, when he confirmed, even before Apple, that the iPhones of the 12 family would not come with this feature on the screen, which would allow for more navigation. fluid, as well as response time improvements in FPS games.

However, he says with almost total certainty that the Cupertino company will bring this technology in 2021, but specifies that, at first, there is only this possibility for devices of the Pro version, which would have this configuration as an additional differential compared to cheaper.

In addition to sharing information on the next generation iPhone, Jon spoke about AirTags, which are still unknown as to exactly when they will be available in the market, but he said support on iOS 14.3 could be an indication the launch is close to becoming a reality.

Closing with another accessory, Posser gave information about the AirPods Studio earphones, which are still rumored to be, but clarified that the render shared a few weeks ago is most likely to be the look. final of the device, and says it’s unlikely to happen this year.

However, the public will be waiting to see if Apple does not reserve some “pan chips” for the final hours of 2020.