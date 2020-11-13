Avian Influenza Drug Market: With High CAGR In Coming Years With Focusing Key Players 2020 – 2026 | Emerging Players – GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Allergan

Global avian influenza drug market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and Pharmaceuticals companies for developing novel therapy and adoption of poultry farming as occupation are the factors for increase in market growth.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Allergan, BIOCRYST Pharmaceuticals, PATH, Novartis AG, Baxter, UNM Pharma CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions, Novavax, Hualan Biological Engineering Medigen Biotechnology Corp, Biondvax, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Vaxart Johnson & Johnson Services Sinovac Biotech Ltd and others.

Market Definition: Global Avian Influenza Drug Market

Avian influenza is also known as bird flu. It is infectious viral infection of birds. It is generally found in aquatic birds such as ducks and geese which live in open ponds and rivers. It can potentially affect wild and domesticated birds. It is uncommon in human but it can occasionally affect the humans due to close contact of infected birds.

According to the stats published in the World Health Organization, it was identified from the year of 2003 to 2019; total cases of 238 patients affected with avian influenza A (H5N1) were reported from four countries within the Western Pacific Region included Cambodia, China, Laos and Vietnam. The prevalence of poultry farming and higher meat consumption worldwide are the key factors for market growth.

Market Drivers

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

The growing poultry farming industries worldwide acts as a driver for the growth of this market

High demand of chicken meat among the consumers also boosts the market growth

The emergence of drugs used in the treatment of risk associated with avian influenza viral infection also acts as a driver for this market

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is very less available due to low prevalence of avian influenza viral disease worldwide hinders the market growth

Inadequate knowledge about avian influenza in some developing countries hampers the growth of the market growth

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel therapies can restrict the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Path in collaboration with The Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), World Health Organization (WHO) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) within the US Department of Health and Human Services reported that their lead vaccine candidates, trivalent seasonal influenza vaccine demonstrated the positive results of phase III clinical trial where the trial demonstrated acceptably safe and capable of producing an immune response in healthy adults and expects to be licensed by 2019.This strengthens the availability and affordability of influenza vaccine throughout the Vietnam

In October 2014, Novavax, Inc received Fast Track designation from the FDA for H7N9 VLP, H7N9 Virus-Like Particle Vaccine Candidate adjuvanted with Matrix-M for the treatment of seasonal influenza and influenza strains. The FDA’s Fast Trach designation enables to accelerate the development process will provide the patients with quick treatment options

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Customization Available : Global Avian Influenza Drug Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

