Itaú announces tests for electric car rental and sharing service

Customers of the Itaú bank in some Brazilian cities already have the option of “renting” electric and common bicycles for transport in large cities, such as Rio de Janeiro – which has a station map in the Quicko app – and São Paulo, for example.

Now, the financial institution has announced that it will start testing the implementation of an electric car rental and sharing service in the country, with Itaú. First, the novelty will be tested with bank employees in the city of São Paulo.

Those who participate in the tests will be able to move their vehicles between the administrative centers of the city bank and the first phase of the experiment is expected to take place throughout the first half of 2021. Four administrative banking centers in the city of São Paulo will have parking spaces for to save automobiles and, in them, will have points to recharge their batteries.

The second stage of the tests, on the other hand, should have the participation of some guests, who can be customers or non-customers of the bank, still in the city of São Paulo. This phase is expected to take place in the second half of next year.

For the initial test phase, that is, the one with Itaú employees, the bank will supply between five and six cars from three car manufacturers: BMW, with the i3 model, Jaguar, with the I-Pace and Jac, with the iEV40.

Itaú also explained that the service will operate in the “One Way” mode, in which the user can collect the vehicle at one station and return it to another, if he prefers, without having to return to the starting point. to complete the “rental.” In addition, the cars can also be unlocked through an app, as is already the case with the institution’s self-service bicycle service.

So far there are no defined values ​​for the service, but Luciana Nicola, superintendent of institutional relations, sustainability and entrepreneurship at Itaú Unibanco, said the price will be “consistent with what is offered worldwide, but with an adaptation for Brazil. “

Nicola also explained that the vec Itaú service will be integrated into the Bike Itaú system and therefore a user will be able to get off one of the bikes and already get a car in the sequence.

Cleaning the car, charging the battery and managing the apps will be done in partnership with Ucorp, a corporate mobility startup that will work on the project with the bank.

After the implementation of the service, Itaú also plans to expand ith Itaú to other cities, such as Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Fortaleza and Salvador.