Darkroom, iOS Photo and Video Editor, Comes to macOS with Apple Silicon M1 Support

Despite the popularity of the Adobe package, which even received new versions of its programs this week, for content creation, iOS, iPadOS and macOS users have very robust and often even superior alternatives thanks to strong integration with the system. . This is the case with Darkroom, the famous iOS image and video editing application.

While native M1 support is the main highlight, the update also brought a slew of news to users. Darkroom now offers an interface that follows the macOS 11.0 Big Sur design language, in addition to being optimized for use with keyboard, mouse and trackpad, with redesigned shortcuts and compatibility with the MacBooks Touch Bar.

The new darkroom with Apple Silicon M1 support is now available on the App Store and the Mac App Store, being free. However, there are microtransactions that allow additional features, in addition to a subscription that unlocks all the premium features of the app, Darkroom +, with a monthly cost of R $ 16.90 or an annual cost of R $ 82.90. R $.